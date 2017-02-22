Scooter fundraiser at acoustic lounge bar

Acoustic music lounge Ben & Johnny’s are hosting a charity ‘Scooter Meet’ to help raise funds for Donna’s Dream house.

The venue opened last month, with the promise of bringing live acoustic music and arts, open mic nights, scooter meets and much more to St Annes.

The first of these scooter meets, will take place next Tuesday, February 28, from 6pm.

A spokesman said: “We are very pleased to announce we shall be supporting Donna’s Dream House as our chosen charity. We have various fundraisers and themed nights lined up over the coming months and hope to raise lots for this very worthy local cause.”

All kinds of scooters will be welcome on the night, with scooter groups riding in from all over Lancashire.

There will be a DJ playing original vinyl, a raffle with prizes from local businesses and a range of refreshments.

Children are also welcome until 9pm and there will be entertainment for them in the form of Sand Art by Yvonne from Kids Bee Happy.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/182134740813214.