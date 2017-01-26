Sands re-opens its doors

Soul and Motown tribute Ritchie Penrose will headline the first night of Sands Venue’s new season, tomorrow.

The acclaimed performer will be presenting another of his popular intimate Sea View Special evenings in the first floor Sea View Restaurant.

Ritchie is a naturally gifted singer with an enviable vocal range and formidable stage presence, covering favourite songs from the likes of The Four Tops, The Drifters, Lionel Richie, George Benson, Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Shalamar and many more.

Ritchie will return to the venue for a second show on Friday, February 10.

On Saturday, in the main cabaret and show lounge, 80s Gold – hailed as “the ultimate 1980s tribute show” - returns for the first of a string of 2017 dates featuring music made famous by ABC, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran and others.

They also appear on Saturday, February 11.

Throughout the rest of the season, Sands will also welcome back old favourites and introduce newer names to top the bill.

One of those newer names are the Immediates, who perform on Friday, February 3.

Taking their name from the legendary UK record label (Immediate) and their repertoire from when music and style mattered in equal amounts. Rated as one of the UK’s premier Mod revivalists the band perform the classic sounds of British bands such as The Who and The Kinks through to Trojan and American influences from Booker T and beyond. All delivered with conviction and uncompromising authenticity.

Another act making their Sands debut is ‘Sweet Dreams’, who appear on Friday, February 24.

This hi tech multi tribute show fronted by Julie Gold features music made famous by the likes of Eurythmics, Elton John, Cher, Madness and a host of other legends.

Returning on Saturday, February 4 are The Glam Mantics with their 70s & 80s Decades Show.

Tuesday, February 14 features a Valentine’s Night Frank Sinatra Tribute and Friday, February 17 is the first chance this year to boogie on down to popular 10 piece band The Kommitments paying tribute to The Commitments and the soul music which inspired them.

For more information about the Sands schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.the-sands-blackpool.co.uk.