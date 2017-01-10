Rob revels in a second bid for musical stardom

Not many musicians have had a tougher path to being a recording artist than Rob Richings.

The Swindon-born singer songwriter endured an incredibly tough few years, but is now fighting his way back into the music business.

In 2009 he was diagnosed with a rare and severe form of colitis, which after years of mis-diagnosis, metastasised into cancer.

Now, following three life-saving and life-changing operations Rob is thriving and can expect to live a relatively normal life.

It was during his road to recovery Rob decided enough was enough and it was time to get serious about his music.

Since releasing an EP ‘Half Way Up’ and his debut album ‘Parkas and Boots’.

He said:“The album and the EP were recorded within the same year.

“I was very sick for a long time and I pulled through it.

“During this time, my songwriting really changed a lot.

“I was playing in a lot of bands before this and the music was a lot heavier and it changed to more folky, storytelling, looking at the world more and watching what’s going on. Really thinking about what I’m writing.

“I don’t know what flipped in my head when I got better but something changed to make me start writing differently.

Rob admits that the illness changed his perspective on life, and in a strange way, it’s turned out to be somewhat of a blessing in disguise.

He added: “I wouldn’t wish illness on anyone, and I wouldn’t wish what I had on anyone either but in the same breath, if it wasn’t for me being ill, I don’t think I’d be talking to you now or have this album.

“It pushed me to leave my job, there was nothing wrong with my job but in the back of my mind there was always music but if I wasn’t ill, I don’t think I’d have ever have gone full time into music.

“It spurred me on to follow my dreams and take a leap of faith I suppose.”

Rob Richings will be visiting Lowther Pavilion on Saturday, January 21 as Ramin Karimloo’s support.

Rob admits he is looking forward to playing the “lovely looking” venue.

• Tickets for the concert are available from lowtherpavilion.co.uk.