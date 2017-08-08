‘Power trio’ covers band are back at Deadun’ club night

Have your say

Rock covers act Band Of Gypsies returns to Fleetwood’s Royal Oak on Friday night.

The ‘power trio’ from Oldham first played the Deaduns’ night in 2012 and have become regular faces on the bill.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “We’re looking forward to promoting the band for their third gig at Deaduns in 2017.

“They perform popular covers and always put on a great show.

“The band are known for classic rock covers, including Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid but especially the music of Jimi Hendrix. Hey Joe, Purple Haze and Voodoo Chile all feature in the set list.

“Tony Wood, on guitar and vocals, fronts the band, supported by the driving rhythm section of Russ Burns on bass and Tim Rice on the drums.

“Friday’s customers can look forward to some inventive guitar work including picking with the teeth and playing behind the neck.”

Admission to this Friday’s gig is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.