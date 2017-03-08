Popstar to Opera House as Joe goes back on tour

Former X Factor and Popstar to Operastar winner Joe McElderry will be performing at Blackpool Opera House, on the opening night of his upcoming UK tour.

He will also be joined on stage by fellow X Factor contestant Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James-Ellis, who have all gone on to appear in Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Joe, himself has recently been playing the lead role in the UK tour, with the soundtrack hitting the number one spot on the Amazon Musicals chart.

He has now taken a break from musical theatre to focus on recording and this tour is in support of his fifth studio album ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, which features iconic hits from film and theatre, including ‘I’m into Something Good’, ‘Love is All Around’, ‘Daydream Believer’.

The album, which is set to be released in July, is available to pre-order from iTunes and the lead single ‘Gloria’ - from which the tour takes its name - is out now, with a special limited edition CD available to buy from Amazon.

Joe McElderry’s Gloria Tour will come to the Blackpool Opera House on Friday, July 28.

Tickets are priced from £22.50. To book, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 8561111.