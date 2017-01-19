Peek Beyond the Barricade at The Grand Theatre Blackpool

An exciting portrayal of the greatest songs in Musical Theatre, performed by four vocalists who have held West End roles in Les Miserables, will come to the Grand Theatre on Sunday.

Beyond The Barricade stars Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of talented musicians.

The brand new production features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Wicked, The Lion King, West Side Story, Evita, Blood Brothers, and many more.

Andy Reiss and David Fawcett devised ‘Beyond the Barricade’ after appearing in the Manchester and London casts of Les Miserables. David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in both of these productions, and Andy played most of the male characters, including Enjolras and Valjean. Andy still remains the only person to be the show’s resident director, and perform in it at the same time.

Also on stage is Katie Leeming, who joined Beyond the Barricade after playing the lead role of Eponine in the West End production of Les Miserables, and Rebecca Vere who played Cosette in Les Miserables both in the West End and the National Tour.

Andy, David, Katie and Rebecca also featured in the Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert, staged at the O2 Arena, London.

Katie Leeming appeared with the Les Miserables Cast on the televised Classical Brits awards and the Royal Variety Show

Katie and Rebecca were ensemble vocalists in the Les Miserables movie.

Tickets are priced at £25.50. To book, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call on 01253 290190.