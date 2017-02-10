Night of music to keep iconic venue alive

The North West of England has a rich musical heritage and one of the region’s most historic venues is holding a night of live music, to help keep its doors open.

Macclesfield band Spring King will be headlining tonight’s fundraising concert at Salford’s Islington Mill.

Over the years, the venue has fallen into disrepair and a huge amount of funding is needed to restore it to former glories.

It’s a cause very close to lead singer, Tarek Musa’s heart.

He said: “The Islington Mill is a very important artistic and musical hub for Salford and Manchester. I have a few friends who are based in the Islington Mill, including Dr. Me who designed our EP artwork for “They’re Coming After You” as well as the single artwork for “Who Are You?”.

He added: “I remember being around 19 or so and seeing Lightning Bolt play one of my favourite ever shows there too. I think it’s important to raise the necessary funds so that the building can expand, so that the community can grow and so that the Mill can continue to be a force of creativity.”

Spring King will be joined by upcoming bands Team Picture, Caro and Our Girl. To bring the event to a close, Everything Everything’s Jeremy Pritchard will be performing a DJ set.

Tickets are priced at £10. To book, visit fatout.skiddletickets.com/event.php?id=12889570.

