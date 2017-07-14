Make a date with destiny singer

With more than 15 studio albums to his name, Kirk Brandon is sure to create a special night at Thornton Little Theatre.

The voice of Spear of Destiny, Theatre of Hate and Dead Men Walking, he’s got a career spanning more than 30 years.

A spokesman said: “He has enjoyed worldwide success with all three of the above bands and is also a leader in every punk rock poll by being the singer and songwriter in The Pack.”

He will be joined by current collaborator, master cellist Sam Sansbury. Past collaborators include Simple Minds’ Derek Forbes and Inspiral Carpets’ Clint Boon.

So far this year, they’ve already played venues as far apart as Australia and Crewe, ahead of a full UK tour, which takes in the Fylde on Friday, September 2.

The spokesman added: “Expect some very special shows that will feature all the hits and misses, including Never Take Me Alive, Do You Believe In The Westworld?, Worldservice, So In Love With You, Young Men and Original Sin.”

Tickets from www.wyretheatres.co.uk, costing £10 in advance.