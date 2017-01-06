Lowther’s Hendrix tribute are Cream of the crop

A tribute band featuring the music of two of the biggest legends of rock music are heading to Lowther Pavilion.

Voodoo Room will be hoping to cast a spell over the Lytham audience with the music of Jimi Hendrix and Cream.

The trio aren’t a traditional tribute act in the sense that they don’t dress up like the original artists, instead focusing on recreating the music as faithfully as possible.

All three members of the band have a vast wealth of performing experience.

Guitarist, Peter Orr, has been thrilling audiences throughout the UK and Europe for nearly three decades, mashing up classic riff based rock anthems, with the energy and style evocative of their time.

Drummer, John Tonks, is a leading session musician who has toured and recorded with a wide range of musicians, including Duran Duran, The Streets and Steve Winwood.

Completing the line-up is Andy Tolman, who has played live bass for the likes of Ben E King and Rodriguez, whilst also fulfilling many a music enthusiast’s dream by participating in a recording session with legendary Beatles producer, George Martin.

Voodoo Room will play Lowther Pavilion on Friday, February 3, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 and are available from lowtherpavilion.co.uk or the box office on 01253 794221.