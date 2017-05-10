Local ties celebrated by Strings

A local orchestra is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Phoenix Strings will return to Thornton Little Theatre for a celebratory concert on Sunday, July 2.

The community orchestra was established in 2007 by John Foster, a professional violinist, teacher and conductor, aiming to provide a supportive opportunity for adult string players to gain experience of ensemble playing.

Phoenix Strings’ players come from a variety of backgrounds and there are still a number of musicians who were there at the beginning.

Local violin teacher Gill Hume has recently picked up the musical director’s baton.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to present our 10th anniversary concert and we are thrilled to return to Thornton Little Theatre,” she said. “It seems appropriate we should mark our 10th anniversary with a concert in our local theatre. This is a celebration of the orchestra and all the members, past, present, and departed, and the programme will reflect the favourites chosen by the members, plus a few new pieces.”

Call 01253 887693 for tickets.