LA legends to kick-off 22st Rebellion festival

In less than a month’s time Blackpool will once more play host to some of the world’s most legendary punk bands.

The Winter Gardens will be the magnet to attract tens of thousands of music fans from all over the world to the 2017 Rebellion Festival.

Celebrating its 21st birthday, the festival comes of age, kicking off with a headlining set on Thursday, August 3, from American punk legends Bad Religion.

The LA band last performed in Blackpool seven years ago.

And they are looking forward to bringing their melodic, politically-charged, high energy punk rock to the seaside once more..

Guitarist Brian Baker, who also played for Dag Nasty and Minor Threat said: “Rebellion is by far the best punk festival on the planet.

“I went last year; it was so nice I saw Cock Sparrer twice.

“And this year you can see Bad Religion and Pennywise and the UK Subs, Sham 69, Skids, Angelic Upstarts and tons more.

“This is a great festival and I love playing it and I hope to see you all there.”

Other band on the bill include The Vapors, Kent duo Slaves, The Skids, DOA, Alternative TV, Neville Staples Band, Good Riddance, Scream (who once featured Dave Grohl), Toyah, Richie Ramone, Leftover Crack, Ruts DC and many many more.

A festival spokesman said: “We’re proud to have an event that we feel has a true festival spirit. We’ve added literary stages, punk art exhibitions, acoustic stages, poetry, vintage clothing, tattooists, healing workshops and much more.

“But at our heart we’re still a punk festival and we’re lucky that we’re still 100 per cent independent and a true DIY family run event.”

The festival runs from August 3-6 at the Winter Gardens.