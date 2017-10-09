Joe shows no sign of wanting to slow

Joe Brown is a one-off, no question about it.

The cheeky chappie with the cockney accent has forded the tides of change, weathered the decades and bridged assorted musical genres with stellar aplomb.

Now the rock ‘n’ roll legend is to embark on one of his biggest ever tours – in his middle seventies.

The tour kicks off this month and runs until March next year, with a date at The Grand on January 26.

And this is very much a solo tour with no band, no supplementary backup musicians, no dancing girls - just Joe, upfront and personal.

Joe was there at the beginning of British rock ‘n’ roll.

He played guitar on Billy Fury’s landmark Sound of Fury album and later forged a career as a popular entertainer, a regular on TV and the West End stage.

A spokesman said: “A 70-date tour isn’t bad for a man in his mid-seventies and testament to his enduring popularity over the years.”

More recently, Joe has explored his love for former St Annes resident George Formby and has become a staunch champion of the ukulele.

From the days of music hall and growing up in an East End pub through the skiffle era of Lonnie Donegan then jumping, almost overnight, into rock’n’roll, Joe’s seen it all. Stones legend Keith Richards respects him, George Harrison loved him and the Beatles supported him.

To say this man has a few stories is an understatement - and on this tour he’s going to tell them!

Special Guest for the night will be guitar maestro Henry Gross.

Henry was the lead guitarist, singer and founder of hit US group Sha Na Na.

He was also the youngest musician to appear at Woodstock.

And as a special bonus the show last year was recorded, all the highlights - the stories, the music, the jokes, warts and all.

A double album produced by Henry will be available at all live dates as well as all usual outlets.

· Tickets are on sale now from all venues priced £27.50 - £35.