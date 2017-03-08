Jamiroquai announce first show in seven years

Jamiroquai have announced a rare North West show as part of their upcoming European Tour.

The electronic soul funk group will play Manchester Arena on Thursday, November 2 - one of just three dates in the UK.

2017 has seen Jamiroquai release new music for the first time since 2010’s Rock Dust Light Star.

Their eighth studio album Automaton will be released on Friday, March 31 and the music video for lead single Cloud 9 has been viewed 1.5 million times on Youtube.

This latest tour announcement follows them selling out their first live dates in over seven years within 30 seconds of going on sale, earlier this year.

As well as their Manchester date, they will be playing at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena and the O2 in London.

Since forming in 1992, Jamiroquai have seen each one of their seven albums reach the UK Top 10 for a combined total of over 26 million sales worldwide and are currently hold the Guinness Book of World Records for best-selling funk album of all time.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

To book, visit www.gigsandtours.com.