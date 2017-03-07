It’s All or Nothing for Small Faces fan Carol

The Small Faces was one of the most influential bands of the 60’s and were the epitome of the Mod movement.

And now their story, accompanied by their own music, has been brought to life on the live stage.

‘All Or Nothing’, named after the band’s chart-topping single, tells the story of the band – all through the eyes of guitarist and singer Steve Marriott, who tragically died in a fire, aged 44.

It will come to Blackpool Grand Theatre between Monday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 17.

For writer, producer and star Carol Harrison, the project to get the musical on stage was a labour of love, with the band, and especially Steve, being very special to her.

She said: “They came from the same part of East London as I do and for a while, my cousin played in a band with Steve and I first met him when I was eight years old.

“The story is really an older Steve Marriott looking back on his life from when the band starts to them splitting up.

“I play Kay, Steve’s mum. She was a very sassy woman and they had a close relationship.”

The show has won the affections of some high profile fans, with Small Faces drummer Kenney Jones and 1960’s soul singer P.P. Arnold reacting positively to the script.

Carol has also managed to enlist the help of Steve’s daughter Mollie, who is acting as a vocal coach for the show.

That’s not to say it’s been without problems. The initial draft took six months to pen and Carol laughs she’s now on “draft 10”.

However one of the biggest problems has been with casting.

She added: “We haven’t gone for sound-a-likes or look-a-likes in the cast. It was important that they could sing, but the acting is paramount and they all play live so they’re good musicians.

“But my hardest problem was the height. Because the guys were so small, we had to have a height restriction of 5ft 8in which cut down on our choices.

“It’s not been easy at all. For me, the acting is okay as I can get lost in it as I’ve been acting for 43 years. The rest has been more difficult as I have overseen most things and for me everything has to be authentic.”

Tickets: 01253 290190.