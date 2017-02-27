Irish folk singer to headline club night

A man who has played with Christy Moore, Vin Garbutt and Ralph McTell is the headliner at the next St Annes Folk Club night.

Anthony John Clarke, who has won many awards for his albums and live shows since bursting onto the scene in the 1990s, performs at the club on Saturday March 4.

He is someone I’ve been trying to persuade to appear for ages

Clarke, from Northern Ireland, is widely regarded as one of the best musicians on the folk circuit and is a brilliant storyteller in between songs too.

“He is someone I’ve been trying to persuade to appear for ages,” said Steve Canavan, who runs the club.

“He is well known for being a superb performer and is admired and respected by everyone on the folk scene.

“It should be a cracking night of music and stories.”

The concert takes place at the Pavilion Cafe in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, and starts at 8pm, with doors open from 7.15pm.

The Susie Jones Band, from Preston, will provide the support.

Tickets priced £7 are available from www.lasfolkclub.com or direct from the venue.

