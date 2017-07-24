Ibiza living lends international flavour to Matt’s debut record

Blackpool music producer Matt Huxley is set to release his first record after an international collaboration.

His remix of Beverley Craven’s ‘Promise Me’ is being released on August 25 on ITZA Global Records.

Featuring the vocals of Manchester’s Paula James, it is described as an ‘eclectic set of remixes’ made up of the producers’ own unique sounds.

Each remix has been created as a project in its own right, which has resulted in something more akin to an album than a traditional single release.

Resort-born Matt, 49, said living in Ibiza has influenced the ‘vibe’ of his mixes.

He added: “Managing people and processes all around the globe from remote locations is difficult, but the rewards of ultimate freedom far outweigh some of the challenges.

“It has taken longer than it would from an office based environment to complete the Promise Me song, remixes and video edits, but the results are every bit as good as I would have hoped for had I done this from a set UK location.”