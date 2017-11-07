Guild Hall event mysteriously cancelled

The Day of the Dead festival at Preston’s Guild Hall on November 24 has been mysteriously cancelled.

The event, part of a 30-date UK tour of the new clubbing craze, was called off yesterday by the organisers “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

A Guild Hall spokesperson said today: “We didn’t have anything to do with the event, they were just hiring the venue from us.

“We weren’t selling tickets for it, they were doing that direct. So all refunds are being handled by the promoter.

“We just got an email saying it was called off due to circumstances beyond their control.”

Tickets for the festival were still being offered for sale today, as were £15 shuttle bus return tickets between Lancaster and the Guild Hall.

According to the website Fatsoma, the first ticket release was sold out. But the second and third releases, priced at £14.90 and £17.90 were still being sold this morning.

The Preston event was due to start at 10pm on November 24 and go on until 4am.

Day of the Dead is billed as having a carnival atmosphere with “world renowned acrobats, theatrical circus performers and professional Latin dancers.” Music is provided by “a host of international DJs.”

Preston’s Guild Hall was just one of a host of venues across the country booked for the festival. It is not known if any of the other dates have been cancelled.

The Post has been attempting to contact the promoter for further information.