Golden oldies recreate 50s rock n roll classic days at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

It’s official, old rockers never die - they continue to perform.

Marty Wilde, Mike Berry, Eden Kane and Mark Wynter, backed by Marty’s backing band The Wildcats, will recreate the magic of the late 50s and early 60s in the Solid Gold Rock n’ Roll Tour at the Grand.

Marty was one of the top three British rock and roll singers of the era - alongside Cliff Richard and Tommy Steele - and had hits like A Teenager In Love, Sea Of Love, Donna and Bad Boy.

And even at 78 years of age, he still loves to tour.

“Oh yeah, I love it, as do all of us on the show, ” he said.

“The only thing I don’t like is the traffic. It’s really bad and getting worse - but you have to put up with it.”

This is a special tour for Marty as he celebrates his 60th year performing, and he is surprised that after so long, he can still fill theatres.

“It shows the strength of rock and roll, ” he said. “It was the music and it was such an incredible time. It was a pleasure to be a part of it all.”

With the length of their careers, Marty has quite a few highlights, including his first hit Endless Sleep, receiving an MBE and co-writing daughter Kim’s chart-topping hit Kids In America.

Call 01253 290190.

SOLID GOLD ROCK N ROLL TOUR

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Wednesday 1st November, 2017