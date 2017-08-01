Former Eurovision champions Bucks Fizz to release first album in more than 30 years

Eighties Eurovision champions Bucks Fizz are to release their first new album in more than three decades.

The pop group - now known as The Fizz because of a row with former member Bobby G - have been working on a follow-up to 1986's Writing On The Wall, according to The Sun.

Original members Jay Aston, Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan have been joined by Bobby McVay to record The F-Z Of Pop.

They will debut their new single, Dancing In The Rain, on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday morning.

Baker told The Sun: "I cannot tell you how happy I am to have been back in the studio, my favourite place."

Aston added: "Despite the challenges over the years, we are more united than ever.

"The fans have been with us all the way."