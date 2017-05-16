Festival’s all Wight for Bones band

Resort band Strange Bones have been announced for a set at the Isle Of Wight Festival next month.

The Bentham brothers Will and Bob and their childhood mate Stuart Newburn have been tipped for big things in 2017, after something of a breakthrough year in 2016. The Isle Of Wight show will follow on from widely acclaimed sets during last summer’s festival season including Downlaod and Reading and Leeds festivals.

The festival takes place on June 8 to 11, with headline sets coming from David Guetta, RUn DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart.

Strange Bones play the Jack Rocks stage, headlined by The Wytches and Superfood.

Last year’s single release God Save The Teen from Strange Bones won praise and air play from Radio 1’s Annie Mac’s new music slot and Daniel P Carter’s The Rock Show

It was one of three tracks recorded in Los Angeles after the St Annes trio made a big impression on the Foo Fighters. They recorded with Chris Shiflett at Studio 606 on kit used by for tracks from bands such as Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine and Fleetwood Mac.