Famed quartet launch Lancaster venue’s concert season

The internationally famed Brodsky Quartet are making a popular return to launch Lancaster Art’s concert season at the Great Hall at the city’s university on October 19 at 7.30pm.

They will be performing Tanaka’s At the Grave of Beethoven, Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 4 in D, Op.83, J S Bach’s The Art of Fugue Nos. 1 & 6, Mendelssohn’s Fugue from Four Pieces, Op.81 and Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge, Op.133.

The Brodskies, who have collaborated with Elvis Costello and Björk, are well known for their passion for creating new music, combining

contemporary pieces with the great classics and their warm, engaging concerts have won them many loyal fans in the north west.

Their forthcoming programme features a piece specially written for them by celebrated Japanese composer Karen Tanaka. Music programmer Fiona Sinclair says Lancaster Arts are presenting more works by female composers this season to shine a light on their important contribution to music.

Lancaster Arts 2017/18 concert season promises an impressive array of international artists and homegrown talent, including English Touring Opera, Chinese virtuoso guitarist Xuefei Yang and jazz singer Clare Teal - full listings at www.lancasterarts.org.

At the Brodsky concert there will be foyer music from 6.45pm and tickets are £9.50-£20.50 - contact the box office on 01524 594151 or go online to boxoffice@lancasterarts.org.