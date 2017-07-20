Eyes of the world on town as music and arts festival starts

St Annes Music and Arts Festival, Ashton Gardens

The eyes of the world will be on St Annes this weekend as Ashton Gardens reverberates to the sound of more than 20 bands at the town’s annual Music and Arts Festival.

It is the first time the event has been held on a separate date to the St Annes Kite Festival and organisers are promising a vast array of entertainment for all the family – all free of charge.

All the musical performances will be broadcast live on social media.

It starts from 5pm tomorrow, with music also on the main stage between noon and 9pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is also an acoustic stage on the Ashton Pavilion forecourt, while a craft shack will feature a host of activities for adults and children alike, including sculpting and painting.

There will also be a wide variety of stalls selling items such as jewellery, cards and fabrics and Corrin Green of the Ashton Pavilion cafe

Organisers’ spokesman John Bentham said: “We are really excited about what is going to be a great festival and especially with going live out on Facebook to the rest of the world.

“It will take St Annes into a new dimension.”