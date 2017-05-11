Eurovision star Lucie turns wedding singer

The UK’s Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones is heading to Blackpool to start in musical comedy The Wedding Singer this summer.

The musical theatre star, and X Factor live shows finalist in 2009, will replace former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett, who recently left the show mid-run, in the role of Holly.

On Saturday night Lucie will do battle at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, where she’s widely tipped among the favourites, singing Never Give Up On You.

Ahead of her performance, which will be watched by a huge global audience, the 26-year-old said she would keep politics out of mind in the first Eurovision since the EU referendum.

“I am really not thinking about Brexit,” she said, “It’s out of my hands so there is no point in worrying or thinking about it, I am just letting it pass me by.”

The Wedding Singer, the musical based on the hit Adam Sandler film, comes to the Opera House in July.

In the lead as wedding singer Robbie Hart is stage star Jon Robyns, who will be joined by Lucie’s fellow X Factor finalists Ray Quinn, from 2006, and Cassie Compton, from 2004, and Hi-De-Hi star Ruth Madoc as Grandma Rosie.

A spokesman said: “It’s 1985.

“Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer.

“When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

“Can sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight?

“Or is he going to see her head off down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glen.

“Only Grandma Rosie seems to be able to see that Robbie and Julia are the couple that are meant to be.”

The Wedding Singer 2017 UK tour is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

The spokesman added: “Don’t miss your chance to join the party of the year – with a musical that promises to get you up dancing faster than your dad at a wedding, The Wedding Singer is packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler smash hit film.”

* The Wedding Singer, Opera House, Blackpool, Tuesday, July 4 to Saturday, July 8.