‘Epic’ line-up starts with avant-pop legend Laetitia

Lætitia Sadier, the French musician best known as the singer of the band Stereolab, comes to Preston’s Continental on Friday with a new group – the Source Ensemble.

Lætitia was working as a nanny when she met McCarthy guitarist Tim Gane at a gig in Paris during the late 1980s. Sadier was disillusioned with the rock scene in France, and soon moved to London to be with Gane and to pursue her career. She contributed vocals to McCarthy’s final albums and when McCarthy broke up in 1990 and she and Gane immediately formed the hugely influential Stereolab.

Since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2009, Laetitia has released two solo LPs to acclaim across the board.

This year sees a new album, Find Me Finding You, with a completely new musical collective dubbed Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble channelling the classic Stereolab sound once more.

A UK tour finds them in Preston, heading up a bill that only be described as ‘epic’.

Canadian ‘weirdo pop-rock sophisticates’ Mauno have a sound that strays from twisting grunge-pop to piano ambience to string-accompanied haze, and this is their first visit to the UK.

From much closer to home comes Polypores, the alter-ego of Preston polymath Stephen James Buckley, who makes haunting space music using an ever-expanding mound of synthesizers, samplers, and old tape recorders.

He is also working on soundtracks for three films, and numerous other side projects.

Finally, Vukovar hail from the Wigan area, and kick off the show with a burst of their trademark bass-heavy post-punk.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are £10 advance (£12 on the door) and are available online from Skiddle, SEE Tickets, WeGotTickets, The Continental’s bar (01772 499 425) and Action Records (01772 884 772).

* There’s a free festival on Sunday, too, if you fancy popping along to what’s been termed Preston’s answer to Glastonbury!

Lostfest, at Lostock St Gerard’s Football Ground, Wateringpool Lane, Lostock Hall, boasts a number of live local bands and runs from noon to 8pm. Food and bar available (although no offsite alcohol is permitted). Entrance is free and organisers say gazebos (if you’re worried about the weather) should be set up by 11.30am at the latest.

The event is in aid of Lostock St Gerard’s Football Club and further details are available from Twitter: @lost_fest or Facebook: LostFest Lostock Hall.

* Meanwhile, towards the north of the county, after a nine-month run on Broadway as lead role Elphaba in hit musical Wicked, stage star Rachel Tucker is on an 11- date solo tour throughout the UK bringing her to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday.

Expect up close and personal performances of musical theatre favourites, along with some classic jazz, soul and a few surprises for good measure.

Rachel rose to fame as a finalist on the BBC One show I’d Do Anything, winning praise from both Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber, subsequently performing at Lloyd Webber’s Birthday In The Park show.

Box office: 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk