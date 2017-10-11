Eminem turns his ire on Trump in freestyle rap

Eminem has hit out at Donald Trump with a freestyle rap at an awards ceremony.

The star, 44, filmed the rap, broadcast at the BET Hip Hop Awards, in a Detroit car park.

In The Storm, given the name in reference to the US president's cryptic "calm before the storm" remark about global events, Eminem criticises Mr Trump on issues including North Korea, aid, immigration, the NFL (National Football League) and white supremacy.

He raps: "Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for/Cause that's how he gets his f****** rocks off and he's orange."

And he adds: "But we better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops/and he waits for shit to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops."

He rapped that attacking the NFL - Mr Trump criticised American football stars for kneeling during the national anthem - was "his form of distraction... so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada.

"All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

Snoop Dogg, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Diddy Combs and NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the NFL protests last year to bring attention to police brutality against minorities - were among those tweeting their support.

Mr Trump is yet to comment.