David’s voice is Simply similar

Fans of the unique vocal tones of Mick Hucknell will be in for a treat next month, as A New Flame comes to the Marine Hall.

The band plays the greatest hits of Hucknell’s band Simply Red, and comes to the Fleetwood venue on Friday, August 11.

With more than 30 top 40 singles and several of the best-selling albums of the last four decades to choose from, A New Flame brings you a truly memorable evening of great music.

A spokesman said: “Front man David Duckmanton’s voice is so similar to Mick Hucknall it was an obvious choice to build a theatre show around Simply Red’s many hits.

“Finding enough great songs for the show was not difficult as they have released so many popular songs during their long career. Simply Red songs are still hugely popular and they continue to have a large following performing live, releasing their 11th studio album in 2015.

“This exceptional band recreates every slick groove and perfect melody from Mick Hucknall’s remarkable global career in an unparalleled display of authenticity and style, guaranteed to keep the audience dancing and singing all night.”

Call 01253 887693 to book.