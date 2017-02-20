Darlia return after a long absence

Blackpool band Darlia have announced their long awaited return to the live music circuit.

The three-piece, who originally formed after meeting at LSA Technology and Performing Arts College, managed to sell out their comeback show at London’s Camden Assembly, with the promise of more live performances and music to come.

Lead singer, Nathan Day, speaking on Twitter, said: “To say I’m excited about the show would be a colossal understatement. I have missed playing live so much sometimes I can’t sleep. So sometimes I don’t and there are people that will attest to that.

“This show will be a special one for a few reasons. First, cos it’s the first show in ages, we’re gonna play some completely new songs for ya. These are unheard and they’ve recently been recorded too.”

Nathan did also confirm that the band has a new lineup and that he is the only remaining member of the original lineup.

He added: “You’ll get to meet the new members. YEP. ‘MemberS’.”

To keep up with Darlia and be informed about upcoming projects, follow their twitter at twitter.com/Darlia.