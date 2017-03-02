Cure the winter blues

Everybody needs somebody to love and everybody needs to get down to Viva to shake a tailfeather to ‘The Music of the Blues Brothers’, tomorrow.

The Blues Brothers will be portrayed by Gaz Jenkins as Jake and Kieran Sims as Elwood. The backing band consists of members of North West group, Bamboo Fontaine, along with Andrew Hall of The Keytars on guitar and Adam Soar from Ska Face’ on tenor saxophone.

The show will feature tracks from the original 1980 movie, Blues Brothers 2000, Briefcase Full Of Blues and Made In America.

Tickets are priced from £12.50. To book, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.