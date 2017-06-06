Comedy star added to Hairspray cast

Ex-TV comedian Norman Pace will play Wilbur Turnblad in the major UK tour of the smash hit musical Hairspray at the Opera House.

He will be joined by Matt Rixon (The Ladykillers, Around the World in 80 Days) reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, musical theatre star Brenda Edwards (Chicago, We Will Rock You, The X Factor) returning as Motormouth Maybelle and Layton Williams (Bad Education, Rent) now starring as Seaweed.

Gina Murray (Chicago and Full Monty) joins the cast as Velma Von Tussle with Jon Tsouras (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Crazy for You) once again playing Corny Collins

Hairspray the musical will be performed at the Opera House from September 18-23 and is fast becoming one of the bestselling musicals this year. The show is based on the 1988 film set in Baltimore in 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin.

The show became a stage musical in 2002 and in 2007 a film which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden was released.

Tickets priced from £17.50 are now available at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk