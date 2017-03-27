City lands Tom and Scoop for Prestfest

Two international stars will be topping the bill at this year’s Prestfest on the city’s Flag Market in July.

Club favourite Tom Zanetti and Grammy award winner Fatman Scoop will be the joint headliners when Preston celebrates its status as Lancashire’s premier place for a big night out.

House DJ and pop star Zanetti, 27, who performs his huge set around the globe, is expected to be a real crowd-puller at the outdoor event on July 8.

American rap artist Scoop will also draw in a big following as he brings his high-energy set to the city, including his international mega-hit Be Faithful.

Ticket-only Prestfest is being staged by the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) and is arranged in partnership with Preston’s bars, clubs and pubs as part of the Preston At Night campaign.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Friday, with the limited first release costing just £5 each. The show will begin at 7pm and go on until 11.30pm.

“The city’s night-time economy is the strongest it has ever been,” said Mark Whittle, BID manager. “So together with the city’s venues we’ve organised this huge event to promote Preston and its leisure offer. Prestfest will provide a great reason to get together in the summer and celebrate our Purple Flag status as Lancashire’s only award-tinning destination for a night out.”

Leigh Sweetman, chair of Preston At Night, added: “Last year’s Prestfest laid strong foundations for an annual celebration of this kind. This year’s event will be something Preston has never experienced before.”