Cilla musical will paint the Opera House Black

A musical based on the life of singing and TV star Cilla Black is coming to Blackpool.

Bill Kenwright and Laurie Mansfield bring the new musical about the life and legend of the Blind Date star to the Blackpool Opera House on October 17-21.

The musical is set to be a inspiring retelling of Cilla Black’s rise to fame and iconic status

Cilla – The Musical, is a spectacular adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series based on the early life of Cilla Black, by BAFTA award winner, Jeff Pope (The Moorside, Philomena, From The Cradle To The Grave, Mrs Biggs).

Cilla’s son, Robert Willis, will be the executive producer.

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet incredible, rise to fame.

By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star Cilla Black.

By the age of 30 she had become Britain’s favourite television entertainer headlining series’ of Blind Date, Surprise Surprise and many more.

Michael Williams, Opera House managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to add another spectacular musical for 2017 which will celebrate the life of an icon, Cilla.

The musical score will be the ultimate soundtrack to the 60’s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of the legendary Merseybeat, including the Beatles’ performance of Twist and Shout.

The star of the show has yet to be cast.

The producers of Cilla The Musical will hold national open auditions in the hunt to discover their ‘Cilla’ in the same way the star herself was plucked from obscurity as a hat check girl at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club, before becoming the iconic Liverpudlian songbird.

Tickets go on sale Monday 27 February at 10am from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

