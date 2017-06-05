Band halts gigs for injured drummer

Bandmates of Dennis Delight drummer Paul Swindells have cancelled gigs and suspended work on their latest album until the robbery victim is fit to play again.

Paul, 27, was badly injured at the weekend when he tried to stop a thief stealing his van and fell under the wheels.

The talented musician from Walton-le-Dale is now out of intensive care and said to be “on the mend and quite chirpy” in the Royal Preston Hospital. But it could be months before he is able to return to the recording studio.

And fellow members of the Preston rock band have vowed not to get back on stage until he is ready to continue.

“He is a key part of the band,” said lead vocalist Frank Halliwell. “So we won’t be playing again until he is better. People have said we could look for a short-term stand-in, but we don’t want to do that. Had we been under contract then maybe we might have had to.

“But we’ve cancelled one or two gigs. We have been doing an album, so that will have to be held back until Paul’s OK to return. The main thing is getting him fit and back to work. Knowing him he’ll be itching to get back as soon as he can. It could take a while, but we’ll wait.”

Police have put out an appeal for help tracing the man who attempted to steal Paul’s van while he was working for Countrywide Signs at an address in Erskine Close, Bolton. He tried to stop the thief, but fell under the wheels and was dragged along the road before it was abandoned and the driver ran off. Paul was airlifted to RPH where he needed an emergency operation.

He has a fractured pelvis and needs skin grafts. He is also due to have surgery in the next few days on a broken hand.