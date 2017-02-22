Back to the Old Pool announces stage hosts

Dance music festival Back to the Old Pool have announced their arena hosts for this year’s event, which will take place at the Blackpool Tower Headlands.

It was announced last month that the festival would move to the Headlands, following Blackpool council’s decision to ban late night music festivals from Lawson’s Showground.

It will be the very first dance music event to take place at the venue and the first of its kind on the promenade.

The latest announcement reveals plans for five arenas, each featuring different sub-genres of dance music.

The open air main stage is curated by ‘The P.A’s’ and will feature “major legendary live acts”, PA’s and headline DJs, performing House and Club classics from the 90s and 00s.

The Syndicate Superclub Reunion will host the Trance Classics Arena, More Cake will be playing all the best Old Skool and Rave Classics in their Arena, Sanctuary will endorse the Bounce Classics Arena and the Current and Classic House Music Arena will be sponsored by Home & HQ.

A spokesman said: “Get ready for the ultimate Old Skool and Club Classics Festival.”

The full line-up will be announced next Tuesday, February 28. For more information, visit www.back2theoldpool.com.

Tickets are priced from £35. To book, visit skiddle.com/e/12914619.