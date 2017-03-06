90s pop group Steps announce UK tour and comeback album

Pop group Steps will celebrate 20 years since they formed with a comeback album and UK tour.

The five-piece have teamed up with members of Abba for new record, Tears On The Dancefloor, which marks their first studio album since 2012.

Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from the Swedish superstar band supplied Steps with album track Story Of A Heart.

The group, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian "H" Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans, announced their comeback in a Twitter video.

They said: "As you know it's our 20th anniversary year and we've promised loads of fun things.

"So to kick it off we've got a new album ... We're also going to be touring up and down the country in November and December."

On working with Andersson and Ulvaeus, Scott-Lee told The Sun: "We've always had that comparison with Abba so it's amazing to work with Benny and Bjorn.

"When we heard the special album track they gave to us we said, 'that's perfect'.

"It's a bridge to where we were and it moves on nicely to where we're taking the new music."

The band added their first single from the album, Scared Of The Dark, will be out on Friday.

The fivesome came together following an advert in The Stage entertainment magazine in 1997 looking for a new band.

They split up on Boxing Day 2001 but reunited a decade later.

They announced another hiatus in 2013 but confirmed a second reunion earlier this year at London's G-A-Y nightclub.

Tour dates

16-Nov Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

17-Nov Aberdeen - AECC

18-Nov Liverpool - Echo Arena

20-Nov Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena

21-Nov Leeds - First Direct Arena

23-Nov Brighton - Centre

24-Nov London - The O2

25-Nov London - Wembley

27-Nov Bournemouth - BIC

28-Nov Nottingham - Arena

29-Nov Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

01-Dec Birmingham - Genting Arena

02-Dec Manchester - Arena