60’s show will be solid silver entertainment

The Solid Silver 60’s Show, which has been a feature of the concert circuit for 32 years, is back with yet another stellar line-up of sixties legends.

The Merseybeats, who had hits with Wishin’ and Hopin’, Sorrow and I Think Of You will top the bill, when it comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, April 16.

Also bringing their hits to life will be Dave Berry, Wayne Fontana and the special guest from America Chris Montez.

Telling me about the tour and their careers are Dave Berry and Wayne Fontana, who are both in fine fettle as they explain.

“I’m not bad for an old man,” jokes Wayne, who is 71. “Just looking forward to the tour.”

“I’m very well and enjoying my career,” chips in 76 year-old Dave. “I’ve just got back from Ireland, and I’m off to Australia in the summer.”

Both singers have taken part many times in the tour’s 32-year history, with both men having nothing but good things to say about it.

“It’s an extremely good production company,” says Dave. “And they always book the original artists.”

“Because we generally work with the same road crew it’s a slick production. I’m 100 per cent confident that everything is right and I look forward to the fact that it’s stress free.”

A sentiment shared by Wayne, who says. “It just seems more organised, more together. This is my 13th time on the tour and it’s just like a family, we all get on together.”

“And,” he adds. “It could well be the reason why I’m enjoying touring now more than I did in the sixties.”

With such a list of talent on the bill, time is limited for each act and both singers will have time for all the hits plus a couple of others.

“I’ll have about 20 to 25 minutes,” Dave says. “And I always try to add a couple of songs into the set each year, but you need to keep it all fairly upbeat.”

And they both have favourite songs in their repertoire, with Wayne citing the “surprise” hit The Game of Love and Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, while Dave opts for The Crying Game, which has since been covered by more than 20 artists, including Boy George.

To book tickets, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.