It’s a kind of magic at the Winter Gardens

The world’s largest annual magic convention has returned to the Winter Gardens for its 65th year.

The four-day event, staged by Blackpool Magicians Club, continues today, after world-renowned English stage and TV magician Paul Zenon brought proceedings to a close last night.

More than 3,500 fellow magicians and music enthusiasts are expected to attend this year’s event, with visitors coming from as far a field as China and USA.

Alan Horne, a spokesman from Blackpool Magicians Club, said: “With Blackpool being the entertainment capital of the UK this convention has grown from a small one day event to the world’s largest Magic Convention.

“Our visitors come from all over the world as Blackpool has the appeal to offer a friendly atmosphere and ideal location with everything they need for the annual ‘magicians holiday’.

“The Winter Gardens is a stunning venue and large enough to accommodate us all under one roof.”

The convention will showcase more than 100 magic dealers, world-class close-up magicians, lecturers and stage performers.

One of the UK magicians appearing is Jamie Allan - who has been described as the Harry Houdini of the 21st Century.

The convention will also welcome the crème de la crème of international magicians, from Yan Yan Ma, who performs an outstanding magic and ballet performance, magic legend Finn Jon, rising star Eric Jones, illusionist duo Ta Na Manga from Portugal and award-winning magician Vlad, will be on-hand presenting incredible sleight of foot.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: ‘We are delighted to see that the Magicians’ Convention is to once again take place here in Blackpool.

“The show provides a great boost to the local economy; February is usually a quiet month for most seaside resorts but events like this proves that Blackpool is open for business all year round.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate the Blackpool Magicians Club on their 75th anniversary of the Club; this is truly a fantastic achievement and we hope to see the event return for years to come.”

Tickets can be bought at the event.