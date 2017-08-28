One of Preston's premier green spaces is set to step back into the spotlight next month.
The recently revamped Winckley Square Gardens in Preston will be the venue for a series of walks and talks during the national Heritage Open Days event.
Full details of activities on September 9 and 10 have yet to be announced.
But The Friends of Winckley Square Gardens have revealed a highlight will be a special photographic exhibition entitled ‘Inside Out’.
Preston Photographic Society and Preston Historical Society have teamed up with the Friends to document the interior of many of the Square’s historic buildings .
The results will be exhibited in the Gardens, which are located off Chapel Street, on those two days.
A glimpse inside No. 15, now a barristers’ chambers which in 1861 was the home of Peter Catterall, also in the legal profession, features in the Friends’ new publication “The Winckley Square Times”.
