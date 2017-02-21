English Touring Opera back in town

The English Touring Opera will be returning to Blackpool Grand Theatre for a new production of Tosca.

Giocomo Puccini’s 1900 classic opera follows the likes of La Boheme and Don Giovanni to the venue on Saturday, June 10.

It will be brought to life by award-winning theatre director Blanche McIntyre, with ETO’s Music Director Michael Rosewell conducting.

The tour will be double cast. Tosca will be played by Laura Mitchell and Paula Sides. Cavaradossi will be played by Alexander James Edwards and Samuel Sakker, and Scarpia will be played by Craig Smith (Simon Boccanegra, and ETO favourite, Andrew Slater.

It will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

A spokesman said: “Puccini’s Tosca is one of the world’s best-loved operas, brimming with lust, corruption and intrigue.

“When the firebrand revolutionary Cavaradossi is imprisoned, Tosca is faced with an impossible choice: submitting to the desires of the sadistic chief of police, or letting her lover be executed.”

Tickets are priced from £18. To book, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.