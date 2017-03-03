Talented Lancashire singer Hayley Eccles urges Lancashire public to ‘vote for me!’

​A talented Ribble Valley singer who is winning fans on The Voice has urged the Lancashire public: “Vote for me!”.

Hayley Eccles, 22, is back on our TV screens in the hit ITV show on Saturday March 11.

And the public vote will play a big role in whether or not she goes through to the next round.

Hayley, from Longridge, near Preston, first appeared on the show with her dad Geno a few weeks ago.

Geno , 54, from Lancashire, failed to impress but rapper and entertainer will.i.am who pressed his buzzer for her.

Hayley attended All Hallows Catholic High School before studying performing arts at Cardinal Newman College, Preston.

She moved to the Ribble Valley at the age of 18.

In this series, it has been revealed that viewers will decide who makes the live shows.

It’s the latest twist to the show, with the knockout rounds also airing live for the very first time.

Hayley, who is currently concentrating on developing her singing career, is looking forward to the challenge but admits she is nervous.

Her progress through the rounds has earrned her andher dad coverage in many newspapers, websites and magazines.

She said: “It’s all been a bit crazy to be honest.

“I can’t believe my face is everywhere – it seems unreal but I’m slowly starting to get used to it.

“The next round is going to a public vote and I’m hoping that Lancashire will get behind me and vote me through.

“It’s all about numbers - please pick up the phone and vote for me.”