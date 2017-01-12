Sherlock finale at Vue Cleveleys

The anticipated series four finale of BBC’s Sherlock will be broadcast live on the big screen at Vue Cleveleys.

Sherlock: The Final Problem will air at 8.45pm on Sunday.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have become very accustomed to the silver screen over the last five years and the Emmy Award-winning pair will return to cinemas as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the feature-length special.

The screening also features an exclusive look back at one of the show’s most loved characters, detailing their journey in the series so far and giving an intimate insight into their role.

Tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com or over the phone on 08712 240240.