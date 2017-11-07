Seeing double in pedal for Pudsey

Children In Need stars will be pedalling for Pudsey through Preston twice in the space of 24 hours next week.

First BBC Radio Lancashire presenters Graham Liver and John Gilmore will be calling in at the Flag Market on Sunday on their four-wheel Pudseymobile as part of a week-long 100-mile trek around the county.

Radio Lancashire's Graham Liver (left) and John Gilmore in their Pudseymobile

Then on Monday it will be the turn of BBC TV’s One Show team who will be passing through the city centre on their epic 500-mile annual Rickshaw Challenge from London to Glasgow.

Both broadcasting groups have raised huge sums for Children In Need in recent years, with Radio Lancashire topping the list for the most donated of all the BBC local stations. The Rickshaw Challenge has collected more than £16m for the cause since it started in 2011. The charity is currently supporting 43 projects in Lancashire to the value of £3.2m.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of Children In Need, said: “BBC Radio Lancashire always find creative ways of raising money and it’s great to see that this year is no different. I hope that everyone comes out to cheer on Graham and Gilly and also the Rickshaw riders as they take on these mammoth challenges.”

One Show host Matt Baker will cycle alongside the Rickshaw Challenge team, made up of six young riders who have all been supported by Children In Need in the past.

Matt said: “I always look forward to this. It’s the highlight of my year. We have an epic 500 mile cycle ahead, and I just know that our six young riders have the determination and grit to make it.”

Co-host Alex Jones, who will be tracking the team from the studio, added: “I urge everyone to rally behind the team and help make year seven the most successful one yet.”