News that will slay all true Buffy fans

Buffy fans are in for a huge treat later this year when US actor Nicholas Brendon is the star attraction at the annual Preston Comic Con at the Guild Hall.

Brendon, who played Xander Harris in all-but-one of the 144 episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer between 1997 and 2003, will be making a personal appearance at the day-long convention on September 23.

And fans of the cult series will be able to book a photo-shoot with the star ahead of the big day.

Brendon, now 46, also gained a host of new fans when he played Kevin Lynch in 21 epsiodes of the popular FBI series Criminal Minds between 2007 and 2014. He has had film roles in Coherence, Unholy, My Neighbour’s Secret and Big Gay Love. His TV roles have included parts in Faking It, Private Practice and American Dragon: Jake Long.

Tickets for the convention are already on sale at www.prestoncomiccon.co.uk. Other actors and artists will also be appearing.