New musical has the look of love for Dusty

A new musical celebrating the hits of Sixties songstress Dusty Springfield is coming to Blackpool.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will direct and choreograph Son Of A Preacher Man, which sets off on tour in September.

The show comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Tuesday to Saturday, March 20 to 24.

Craig said: “I am delighted to bring to life for the very first time this wonderful story created by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue.

“I hope that audiences in Blackpool will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.”

Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and of course, the classic Son Of A Preacher Man, the ‘musical play’ promises to be ‘sparklingly funny and sweetly touching’.

A spokesman for the show said: “Three broken hearts, one Soho hang-out, and the only man who could ever help them.

“Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging 1960s Soho joint where the kids danced the night away to the latest crazes and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, The Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts.

“Only, that was a long time ago and all that remains are the memories, the stories and the myths.

“Until now, that is, when three random strangers, generations apart but all in need of help with their hopeless love lives, are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue. “The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son, with help from the wonderful Cappuccino Sisters, might just find it in himself to channel the spirit of The Preacher Man and once more give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.”

Although Craig Revel Horwood is best known as Strictly Come Dancing, his has a growing portfolio of musical productions under his belt.

Casting is yet to be announced.

He’s directed and choreographed the current UK tour of Sister Act, as well as productions of The Witches Of Eastwick, Fiddler On The Roof and Chess,

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.