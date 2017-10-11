Making a Splash as a calendar boy

If there is such a thing as a football statue expert, Kevin Beresford’s your man.

The former print company boss has toured the nation photographing bronze tributes to the game’s greatest players, managers and administrators for a unique calendar costing £10.

And of all the 60 or so in the UK, Sir Tom Finney’s ‘Splash” monument outside Deepdale is his all-time favourite.

“It’s so dynamic, with the plume of water being thrown up as he slides in,” said Kevin. “All the others are quite static. But the Finney one is the most imaginative. When I came up to Preston, my first reaction was ‘wow.’ It’s superb.”

Sir Tom is April in the 2018 Football Statues calendar, his birthday month. And the maestro is in impressive company, with other greats like George Best, Bobby Charlton, Dennis Law, Billy Wright, Duncan Edwards, Bill Shankly, Nat Lofthouse and Dixie Dean also honoured. The front cover features Bobby Moore, Bobby Robson and William McGregor, regarded as the founder of the Football League.

“I covered a fair few miles for this project,” said Kevin, whose first specialist calendar in 2004 featured roundabouts in his home town, Redditch.

“I’d seen articles about football statues, and I thought they would make a great calendar. I’m already planning a 2019 one for some of those, including Blackpool, which I missed.”

To buy a calendar go to roundaboutsofbritian.com or email: info@roundaboutsofbritain.com

* Kevin Beresford admits his obsession with mundane calendars makes him sound a bit of a bore.

In fact he even appeared as Mr January in the 2015 Dull Men of Great Britain edition.

Undaunted he has produced such classics as Telephone Boxes of Wales, Graveyards of Birmingham, Crane Spotting and Car Parks of Great Britain.

His best seller was Roundabouts of Britain 2012.

“It started in 2003 when I was running a small printing business and we wanted a calendar that was different,” he said.

“We had copious amounts of roundabouts in Redditch, so I decded they would make a good subject.”