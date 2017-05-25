Game Of Thrones trailer leaves fans 'crying with excitement'

Game Of Thrones fans were left “crying with excitement” after the trailer for the upcoming seventh series of the show was unveiled.

The hugely popular fantasy programme is returning for its penultimate season in July.

The dramatic footage released on Wednesday warned fans that “The great war is here.”

Cersei, played by Lena Headey, is seen saying: “Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies in the south, enemies in the north. “Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it. We’re the last Lannisters. The last ones who count.”

But Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) arrives at Dragonstone declaring that she was “born to rule the Seven Kingdoms”.

Fans of the drama have said they will struggle to wait until July after seeing the tense teaser.

Many said the footage reduced them to tears. “I’M CRYING SO HARD RIGHT NOW!!!! I CAN’T WAIT,” said another.

The seventh season of the show based on George RR Martin’s books will feature a cameo from Ed Sheeran.

It is set to air in the UK on Sky Atlantic on July 17.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.