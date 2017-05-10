Fiddle and dance show to be staged in village

A Canadian family band of step-dancing and fiddle champions will bring their UK tour to Bleasdale Parish Hall on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm.

The Fitzgeralds, comprising siblings Tom, Kerry and Julie hail from the Ottawa Valley, have come a long way from their small town roots. Featuring three–time Canadian grandmaster fiddle champions and Ontario open step dance champions, this unique act features high–energy fiddling and mind–blowing step dancing, from the rich tradition of Canadian old time fiddling and step dancing to various styles of fiddle music including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French–Canadian, and pop. Fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance, they create their own unique sound and style.

The show, for all ages, is part of Spot On Lancashire’s spring season, which brings professional theatre, dance, music and family shows to rural venues. To book tickets, £7 adults, £4 concessions call 01995 606511 or 01995 643499.