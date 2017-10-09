Dolly Parton 'honoured' to read a CBeebies bedtime story

Singer Dolly Parton could win over some very young fans - reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The country music star, 71, is following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, David Hasselhoff, Sir Derek Jacobi, Suranne Jones and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme in signing up for a slot on the pre-school channel.

The Jolene singer will read Dog Loves Books, written and illustrated by Louise Yates, later this month.

Parton, who runs an Imagination Library for young children, said: "It's an honour to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories as encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me."

She will not be singing during her slot, but added: "I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience in the UK. Thank you for having me."

Dog Loves Books tells the story of Dog, who loves books so much that he opens his own bookshop, although no-one shows up to the grand opening.

Others who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories include actors Damian Lewis and James McAvoy, Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

:: Parton's CBeebies Bedtime Story will broadcast on CBeebies on October 25 and CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.