Dating show naked attraction avoids Ofcom investigation

Dating show Naked Attraction will not be investigated by Ofcom, after the regulator said the material was "justified by the context of the programme"

There were 47 viewer complaints about "nudity, sexual discussion and the exploitative nature of the programme", the broadcasting watchdog said.

The show, hosted by Anna Richardson, sees a contestant select from six naked hopefuls looking for love, whose bodies and then faces are revealed in stages from the feet up.

The contestant then chooses who to go on a date with from the two remaining hopefuls, after getting naked themselves.

Ofcom assessed the complaints made about various episodes of the Channel 4 show, but said it will not investigate.

A spokesman said: "We carefully considered complaints about this programme.

"We found that the material was justified by the context of the programme, which is aimed at an adult audience and attempts to explore the nature of physical attraction.

"It was scheduled appropriately and clear warnings were given prior to broadcast."

The regulator also said it will not investigate a small number of complaints about a bullying storyline in Emmerdale, but will investigate a single complaint made about James O'Brien on his LBC radio show.

The radio host made several personal critical remarks about government policy on public sector workers' pay on June 28 and Ofcom said: "We're investigating whether comments made during this programme breached our rules on due impartiality."