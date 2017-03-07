Dance show breaks down traditional conventions

One of the major highlights on the British dance calendar and one of the world’s greatest celebrations of hip hop culture will be returning to Blackpool.

Breakin’ Convention will come back to the Grand Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

The tour line-up includes Soweto Skeleton Movers, who mix comedic contortionism with the Pantsula dance style native to the townships of South Africa.

Joining them on tour is Canadian group Tentacle Tribe. Founded in 2012, the Montreal-based dance company creates uncommon dance works with a contemporary twist using conceptual hip hop and influences from all types of earthly creatures. The duo’s work experiments with intricate partnering, refined musicality and physical choreography.

Completing the international line up are Just Dance from South Korea. Under the artistic direction of B-boy Ducky of the Drifterz Crew, Just Dance presents an updated vision of Korean shamanistic mask performance. Live Korean drumming accompanies a crew of poppers and B-boys, with many with world titles to their name.

It will also give local talent such as FY Wingz, Freefly Crew, Generation Movement, Urban Dance Project, a high profile platform to perform.

Tickets are priced at £12. To book, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.