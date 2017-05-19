Dance day will be Grand

Street dancers will give a taster of what’s to come with this year’s Breakin’ Convention festival on Saturday.

The acclaimed festival of hip hop dance theatre will be at the Grand Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

But this Saturday will see the Grand Loves Hip Hop showcase, with workshops and promotional performances in and around the theatre.

Now in its 14th year, this Sadler’s Wells production is once again hosted and curated by associate artist Jonzi D.

Having established itself as one of the major highlights on the British dance calendar and one of the world’s greatest celebrations of hip hop culture, Breakin’ Convention will return to Blackpool by popular demand for a second consecutive year.

Saturday will see Theo Godson from Boy Blue host specialist workshops for advanced dancers, as well as more general abilities getting a chance to work with dancers from Blackpool crews FY Wingz, Urban Dance Project and Freefly - all on the Grand Theatre stage.

And in Matcham Court behind the theatre, where graffiti art will be showcased in live creations.

Breakin’ Conventions sees talented local dance companies perform alongside international acts which this year include Soweto Skeleton Movers, Tentacle Tribe and Just Dance.

Local crews taking part are Freefly Crew, Generation Movement, Urband Dance Project and FY Wingz.

Dance workshops and DJs in Church Street and Matcham Court will run from noon until 4.30pm.

And participants will take to the stage to show their work from 5pm, with additional performances from the Grand Friends Community Chorus with FY Wingz.

For more information about Saturday’s event or to book for Breakin’ Convention on Saturday, May 27, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.